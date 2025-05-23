Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey’s score gets a limited edition color vinyl release

Mutant and Paramount Pictures are taking the soundscapes of Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning score to new heights with a limited-edition vinyl release! Pressed on 2x 140 g color vinyl, the physical release features liner notes by composers Aruj and Godfrey and co-writer/director/producer Christopher McQuarrie, with package design by Mo Shafeek. The package comes with two speckled, sky blue-colored vinyl records, each containing tracks from the film’s epic score.

Regarding matching the legacy and intensity of the Tom Cruise-led action franchise, co-composer Alfie Godfrey says, “We recognized the extraordinary ambition and bold risk-taking that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie embraced to bring this spectacular film to life. With a legacy of generation-defining composers shaping the sound of the franchise over decades, the score rises to meet that history. It’s an adrenaline-charged, emotionally resonant soundtrack—perfectly suited for a film destined to be remembered as one of the most audacious action epics of our time.”

Co-composer Max Aruj lent his voice to the chorus, saying what a pleasure it was to work with Christopher McQuarrie and others on gathering ideas for a fitting and thrilling score to match the action and heart of The Final Reckoning. “Scoring The Final Reckoning was an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Aruj, “The dedication and talent of the entire music team were extraordinary, and collaborating with McQ and Tom was a true pleasure from the start. We’re proud of the score we’ve created and hope it becomes a meaningful addition to this iconic franchise.”

Finally, Mo Shafeek, co-founder of Mutant, commented on the legacy leading up to the Mission: Impossible franchise’s influence and success, saying, “It is impossible to overstate just how profoundly the last 30 years of cinema has been affected by the Mission: Impossible series. The legacy is tremendous. That Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey seamlessly continue in the tradition of such musical titans as Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino, Danny Elfman, Joe Kraemer and Lorne Balfe is quite an achievement.”

Check out the complete tracklist for the Limited Edition Vinyl for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning below:

Side A

We Live and Die in The Shadows Another Sunrise Come Home Ethan The Final Reckoning – Main Titles Martial Law It’s Only Pain It Will Change You (Ça Te Changera) The Entity I’ll Be Waiting

Side B

This Is Where You Leave Me I Know You Mt Weather Checkmate The Eye Of The Storm Nothing Is Certain

Side C

The Icecap Ascending Consequences Your Final Reckoning We’ll Figure It Out Lift Off Decisions This Is Not Good

Side D

Problems Ten Seconds… Maybe Good Luck Descending A Light We Cannot See Curtain Call For Those We Never Meet Final Reckoning – Sacrifice Trailer

