Morena Baccarin Talks Greenland 2: Migration, Gerard Butler, and Surviving the Apocalypse

Greenland 2: Migration arrives in theaters this Friday as the sequel to the unexpected 2020 apocalyptic hit. Set ten years after the events of the first film, the story follows a group of survivors who have been living in a bunker—until a new catastrophe forces them to search for another safe haven.
The film once again stars Gerard Butler, with Morena Baccarin returning as a key co-star.
What Is Greenland 2: Migration About?
After a decade underground, the bunker that once saved humanity becomes unsafe. The survivors must venture back into a hostile world in search of survival, facing new dangers while confronting the emotional toll of life after the apocalypse.
Is Greenland 2 Better Than the First Movie?
In many ways, yes—or at least just as strong.
- The color palette, cinematography, and overall visual tone feel like a direct continuation rather than a traditional sequel
- The film remains relentlessly intense, rarely easing up on the suspense
- Several emotionally charged moments make it easy to root for the characters’ survival
Despite a relatively modest budget, the movie still feels big and epic, much like the original.
Interview With Morena Baccarin – Key Topics
I spoke with Morena Baccarin via Zoom ahead of the film’s release. During our conversation, we discussed:
- The emotional core of Greenland 2
- What it was like working again with Gerard Butler
- The one item she’d take with her during the apocalypse
- And yes… a Deadpool-related question snuck in as well
Should You See Greenland 2: Migration?
If you enjoyed the first film, this sequel is an easy recommendation. It’s tense, emotional, and visually impressive given its budget.
Greenland 2: Migration opens in theaters this weekend—and it’s well worth the trip.
Check out the full interview above and catch the film on the big screen.
The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.
What’s Not Allowed