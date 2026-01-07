Interviews

Morena Baccarin Talks Greenland 2: Migration, Gerard Butler, and Surviving the Apocalypse

The final trailer has been released for the Gerard Butler film Greenland 2: Migration, which reaches theatres this FridayThe final trailer has been released for the Gerard Butler film Greenland 2: Migration, which reaches theatres this Friday

Greenland 2: Migration arrives in theaters this Friday as the sequel to the unexpected 2020 apocalyptic hit. Set ten years after the events of the first film, the story follows a group of survivors who have been living in a bunker—until a new catastrophe forces them to search for another safe haven.

The film once again stars Gerard Butler, with Morena Baccarin returning as a key co-star.

What Is Greenland 2: Migration About?

After a decade underground, the bunker that once saved humanity becomes unsafe. The survivors must venture back into a hostile world in search of survival, facing new dangers while confronting the emotional toll of life after the apocalypse.

Is Greenland 2 Better Than the First Movie?

In many ways, yes—or at least just as strong.

  • The color palette, cinematography, and overall visual tone feel like a direct continuation rather than a traditional sequel
  • The film remains relentlessly intense, rarely easing up on the suspense
  • Several emotionally charged moments make it easy to root for the characters’ survival

Despite a relatively modest budget, the movie still feels big and epic, much like the original.

Interview With Morena Baccarin – Key Topics

I spoke with Morena Baccarin via Zoom ahead of the film’s release. During our conversation, we discussed:

  • The emotional core of Greenland 2
  • What it was like working again with Gerard Butler
  • The one item she’d take with her during the apocalypse
  • And yes… a Deadpool-related question snuck in as well

Should You See Greenland 2: Migration?

If you enjoyed the first film, this sequel is an easy recommendation. It’s tense, emotional, and visually impressive given its budget.

Greenland 2: Migration opens in theaters this weekend—and it’s well worth the trip.

Check out the full interview above and catch the film on the big screen.

