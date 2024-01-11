Mr. & Mrs. Smith: New trailer explores the complicated fake marriage of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine

The new trailer for Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith has arrived just ahead of the series debut early next month. The series puts several twists on the formula. Firstly, the Doug Liman movie that the series is based on, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, had more of a True Lies-esque plot where a seemingly mundane suburban married couple discover that they both are secret agents and work for rival agencies. Here, the two are on an undercover mission as a married couple, and both may be in over their heads in many ways. Secondly, the two leads — Donald Glover and Maya Erskine — are normally known primarily for comedic roles and are dabbling in more action-oriented fare this time around.

The official synopsis from Amazon reads,

“Two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?”

The ensemble of actors who make up the cast joining Glover and Erskine will be Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura.

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane are co-creators and executive producers of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, with Sloane (whose credits also include Fargo and Hulu’s The First) serving as showrunner. The two also previously collaborated on Glover’s hit comedy show on FX, Atlanta. The show is set to have eight episodes in its first season. All eight episodes are scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 2.