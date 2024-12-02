Mufasa: The Lion King roars with new posters for Disney’s live-action animated origin story that takes us back to the Pride Lands

A pride of new posters for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King proudly pad online ahead of the film’s December 20 debut in theaters.

As winter officially settles into our bones, Disney is ready to transport audiences to the Pride Lands of Africa for the studio’s highly-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. The live-action animated adventure is eager to pounce on the holiday box office after several successes with Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Moana 2, securing Disney’s spot as a top earner in theaters throughout the year. It’s been a rough crawl back to form for film studios and theater chains after the double threat of the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Thankfully, smoke from the fallout is clearing, and people are excited to make cinemas a part of their extrovert activities. Today, Disney debuted four new Mufasa: The Lion King posters, featuring beloved characters from the film striking a pose in picturesque settings.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mufasa: The Lion King courtesy of Disney:

“Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick,” reads the synopsis. “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

The film boasts quite the voice cast, with Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka/Scar, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Lennie James as Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Keith David as Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa, Theo Somolu as Young Taka, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King comes to theaters on December 20, 2024.

You can check out the new posters for Mufasa: The Lion King below: