Nathan Fillion expands on the surprising inspiration for Guy Gardner in James Gunn’s Superman

Superman is about to land this week. While the film is the start to a new universe in James Gunn’s DCU, there is already a population of superheroes who are known and established in this film. Enter the Justice Gang, which is comprised of Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Guy Gardner, who is a Green Lantern. Nathan Fillion portrays the unconventional hero for Superman and he recently revealed his inspiration in the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast. Fillion explained, “You know, I took my inspiration from the oldest cast member from Golden Girls, where she just, whatever she wanted to say, just there was no filter. Just whatever it is. There it is. He’s just gonna say it.”

Fillion is referring to Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, who was a scene-stealing character that repeatedly shook things up with her unwavering “don’t give a f*ck” attitude and her amusingly biting sarcastic comments that knocked the other characters down a peg or two. IndieWire got to talk to Fillion about this inspiration. When they broach the subject, Fillion expanded on why he based Gardner on her,





You know, part of Guy Gardner’s origin story and history is that he had a tumultuous family life. He did not have a great relationship with his father. He was passed over for being a Green Lantern – he found out later that it was between him and Hal Jordan and Hal Jordan was closer.”

Then, when the interviewer added that Gardner was passed over again for another Lantern, John Stewart, Fillion replied, “Exactly. So I think he feels cheated for a lot of things and I think he has a real chip on his shoulder for those reasons. But, at the same time, he was hit by a bus and went into a coma.” In the DC Studios Podcast, he cited the same backstory and elaborated, “Part of his origin was he was, at one point, hit by a bus and was in a coma. So I just say that’s the thing that flipped the switch. That’s the thing that caused a little bit of brain damage. Now he’s just… off a little bit.”