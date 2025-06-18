Netflix announces the title and release date of Kathryn Bigelow’s new paranoia wartime thriller

Kathryn Bigelow has an impressive resume with films like Point Break, The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty under her belt. Except for a couple of projects, the Academy Award-nominated director hasn’t been heard from since 2017’s Detroit. Now, Netflix is announcing the details of her upcoming thriller. The film is titled A House of Dynamite and it sports a huge cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. Also starring Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen and Kaitlyn Dever.

The official logline for A House of Dynamite from Netflix reads, “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.” The streamer has also announced that the film is due to release in select theaters sometime in October, and then it will be available to stream on Netflix on October 24. Bigelow directs from a script by Noah Oppenheim, whose credits include Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman, and the Robert De Niro political thriller mini-series Zero Day.

A House of Dynamite is produced by Greg Shapiro, Kathryn Bigelow, Noah Oppenheim, with co-producers Jeremy Hindle and Sumaiya Kaveh. Brian Bell and Sarah Bremner are the executive producers on board.

It was reported a month ago that A24 may be trying to launch a TV version of Bigelow’s cult vampire flick Near Dark, and Bigelow was even said to be involved in some capacity. In the film, a young man named Cable (Adrian Pasdar) meets a drifter named Mae (Jenny Wright) with whom he becomes infatuated. It turns out, she’s part of a roving family of vampires who travel the country feeding and causing mayhem. Soon, he is inducted into their group, but seeks to escape once he realizes how psychotic they all are.

A24 has been increasingly looking to get into the genre space on TV, with them also behind the Friday the 13th spin-off, Crystal Lake. Near Dark certainly has a ton of potential, as there’s a whole mythology that was teased in the film that’s never really been exploited. If Bigelow’s involved, the series could be something really special.