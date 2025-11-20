New live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie in the works, but The Last Ronin is being shelved

It’s been nearly a decade since the last live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, but THR reports that a new project is finally in the works. Unfortunately, another live-action project based on The Last Ronin may have been shelved to accommodate this new movie.

The outlet reports that Fast & Furious franchise producer Neal H. Moritz is in negotiations to reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for Paramount Pictures. Multiple sources have said that the studio wants to “ Sonic-fy ” the franchise. As the three films in the Sonic the Hedgehog series have grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, that makes sense. Moritz is the producer behind the Sonic movies. “ If you want Sonic, you go to the guy who did Sonic, ” said one insider.

Related Important Characters That Were Recast in Major Films

However, as I mentioned above, this isn’t good news for the other live-action Ninja Turtles project that has been in the works for a few years. The studio was developing an R-rated adaptation of The Last Ronin, the comic mini-series written by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz. Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller was in talks to direct, but the project has been put on the back burner as “ the new regime wasn’t keen on having the first non-animated movie in 10 years be a bloody, adult-skewing story. ” However, it could be revisited in future, but for now, the future of the Ninja Turtles is looking more family-friendly.

The last live-action film in the franchise was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, released in 2016. The sequel earned mixed reviews but was a box office bomb, grossing just $246 million worldwide. Plans for a third film were cancelled, and we didn’t see the turtles in theaters again until the release of the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in 2023. A sequel to Mutant Mayhem is in the works for a September 17, 2027 release.

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film is still a lot of fun. Give me dudes in rubber suits over CG turtles any day. The film actually had a theatrical re-release several months ago, and it was so successful that the sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, will also receive a re-release in March 2026 to celebrate its 35th anniversary.