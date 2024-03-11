Night Swim comes to digital, Blu-ray, and DVD with featurettes and commentary

Soon after the release of M3GAN in January of 2023, it was announced that the team behind the film – Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster – were aiming to replicate M3GAN‘s January theatrical success by setting a January 2024 release date for their supernatural thriller Night Swim . The movie didn’t manage to go over as well or get as much attention as M3GAN did, and was given a VOD release by the end of January. Now it’s set to receive a Collector’s Edition digital release tomorrow, March 12th, with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on April 9th – and these releases of Night Swim will be accompanied by featurettes and a commentary.

Bryce McGuire wrote and directed Night Swim, which is based on a short film he made with Rod Blackhurst back in 2014. The feature version of the story is built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool . The film has the following logline: No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.

Here’s the synopsis: Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy, and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

The feature version of Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead).

The digital, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of Night Swim come with the following bonus features:

MASTERS OF FEAR – Horror legends Jason Blum and James Wan discuss why they chose to collaborate on this project, what drew them to this story and why first-time director, Bryce McGuire, was the perfect man for the job.

DEMONS FROM THE DEPTHS – Dive into the world of special effects and learn how the creatures in NIGHT SWIM were created to withstand the trials of filming underwater.

INTO THE DEEP – Go beneath the surface and hear from cast and crew on the physical and technical work that went into creating a movie that contains so many underwater sequences.

MARCO POLO – Director Bryce McGuire breaks down the pivotal scare scene and how the film took a simple children’s game and turned it into a nightmare.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR BRYCE MCGUIRE

James Wan and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum produced Night Swim while working on merging their companies. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott serve as executive producers alongside Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek. Alayna Glasthal is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

Will you be buying a digital, Blu-ray, or DVD copy of Night Swim? Let us know by leaving a comment below.