Nobody 2 Interviews: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Timo Tjahjanto on their awesome action sequel

One of my favorite action movies from the last couple of years was Nobody. Directed by Ilya Naishuller (who recently helmed Heads of State and will be directing Road House 2), it featured one of the most unlikely—and kick-ass—new action heroes: Bob Odenkirk. Yes, the Mr. Show alum and star of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, in middle age, was shockingly convincing as Hutch Mansell, a former hitman turned family man whose past comes back to haunt him following an attack on his family.

An unexpected hit—even at a time when movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic—Odenkirk is back this week in Nobody 2, directed by Indonesian action auteur Timo Tjahjanto (who will also be making The Beekeeper 2). In the sequel, Hutch takes a holiday with his family and runs afoul of a vicious criminal syndicate run by the psychotic Lendina, played by none other than Sharon Stone.

Recently, I was invited to Los Angeles to speak with Odenkirk about the sequel. In our chat, which you can see embedded above, he explains how he wanted this movie to be his tribute to Jackie Chan. He also discusses the memorable casting, including the return of Christopher Lloyd and The RZA as his father and brother, Stone’s scene-stealing turn as the villain, and Colin Hanks as an unlikely baddie.

I also had the chance to speak with the great Connie Nielsen, who returns as Hutch’s wife, Becca. She admitted she loves the fact that her character has a bit of a badass backstory that’s gradually being revealed. Plus, director Timo Tjahjanto discussed his first American film and his love of working with Odenkirk, who—despite suffering a near-fatal heart attack between the first and second films—appears to be in better shape than ever in the sequel.

Nobody 2 hits theaters this Friday!