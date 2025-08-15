Movie News

Nobody 2 passed $1 million in Thursday previews, heading for an opening weekend of $10 million

Posted 6 hours ago
Nobody 2 made over $1 million during Thursday previews and looks to be on track for an opening weekend within expectationsNobody 2 made over $1 million during Thursday previews and looks to be on track for an opening weekend within expectations

The action sequel Nobody 2 is now in theatres (2,800 theatres, to be exact), and Deadline reports that the film earned $1.3 million from its Thursday previews, which started screening at 2PM yesterday. It appears to be heading toward an opening weekend of $10+ million, which would be right in line with distributor Universal’s expectations.

Made on a budget of $16 million, the first Nobody debuted to just $6.8 million in 2021 during the pandemic. It ultimately grossed $27 million domestically, but it was overseas and—especially—on home media where the film truly found its audience, earning a worldwide total of $57.5 million and becoming a strong enough catalog title for Universal to greenlight a sequel. The budget was boosted slightly to $25 million for Nobody 2 – and here’s hoping that Universal will be pleased with the box office run of this one, because star Bob Odenkirk has already said that he’d be interested in coming back for another sequel or two.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto from a screenplay by Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin, Nobody 2 has the following synopsis: Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody, the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller that opened at number one at the U.S. box office. Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs. Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his “job,” Hutch and his wife Becca (International Emmy nominee Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (Grammy and Emmy nominee RZA) went on a vacation as kids. With Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville (“Plummerville is Summerville!”), eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz; Fast and Furious franchise, Bumblebee) and his shady sheriff (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Emmy winning and Oscar nominated screen icon, Sharon Stone).

Nobody 2 is not expected to top the weekend box office, as Weapons will probably be #1 with a haul north of $20 million. The horror film ended its first week with $64 million.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave Nobody 2 an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Are you glad to hear the Thursday previews indicate that the film will be meeting Universal’s opening weekend expectations? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
