Northern Exposure makes its first-ever streaming debut on Prime Video

In the age of streaming, we’ve come to expect that every movie and TV series must be streaming somewhere; Of course, that’s not always the case as one beloved ’90s TV show just made its streaming debut for the first time ever. All six seasons of Northern Exposure are now streaming on Prime Video, marking the first time the series has streamed on any platform.

Northern Exposure starred Rob Morrow as Joel Fleischman, a recently graduated New York City physician who is sent to practice in Anchorage, Alaska, for several years to repay the state of Alaska for underwriting his medical education. He’s assigned to the remote town of Cicely, occupied by a variety of quirky and eccentric characters. The ensemble cast included Barry Corbin, Janine Turner, John Cullum, Cynthia Geary, John Corbett, Darren E. Burrows, Peg Phillips, Eliane Miles, Paul Provenza, and Teri Polo.

Morrow wound up leaving Northern Exposure midway through the sixth and final season after spending several years lobbying for an improved contract. The producers had reduced his character’s role in storylines and introduced other characters to attempt to compensate.

The much-beloved series was created by Joshua Brand and John Falsey and ran on CBS from 1990-95. It picked up 29 Emmy nominations during its run, winning seven, including Outstanding Drama Series. Although this marks the first time Northern Exposure has been available for streaming, the series has been released on DVD and is also available for digital purchase on a variety of platforms.

Although I’m aware of its existence, Northern Exposure is a series I’ve never gotten around to watching. In fact, the only memory I do have of the series is seeing the complete season DVDs dressed up in mini-parka jackets. That was a strange time, so many DVD releases dressed up in jackets.

Will you be checking out Northern Exposure on Prime Video now that it’s available for streaming?