Olivia Munn reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a Double Mastectomy Procedure

Actress Olivia Munn, who starred in projects like The Newsroom and The Predator, has come forward on her Instagram to announce to her followers and the public that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and she has taken the necessary steps to seek treatment. Variety reports that the X-Men: Apocalypse star posted on her account, “I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” Munn would admit that she hadn’t initially intended to get a check up for it until her doctor attempted to get ahead of the odds.

Munn explained in her statement, “I wouldn’t have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life. Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

She also revealed that she would undergo a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy. She shares more from her story, saying, “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next. I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day. Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. Dr. Aliabadi says that If the number is greater than 20%, you need annual mammograms and breast MRIs starting at age 30.”