Our Flag Means Death creator couldn’t find a new home for the series, which is now officially on its way to Davy Jones’s locker

Our Flag Means Death was cancelled by Max earlier this year, which was hugely upsetting for fans of the pirate comedy. There was hope that Our Flag Means Death might find a new home on another streaming service, but creator David Jenkins has confirmed that the series is on its way to Davy Jones’s locker.

“ I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road, ” Jenkins wrote on Instagram. “ At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss. “



Jenkins continued, “ To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together. ” As Jenkins only had three seasons in mind for the series, it’s a shame he wasn’t able to finish it on his own terms.

Related Our Flag Means Death canceled by Max after two seasons

“ I love things in threes, ” Jenkins told Variety last year about his three-season plan for the series. “ That first act, second act, third act structure is so satisfying when it is done well, and you don’t overstay your welcome. I think this world of the show is a big world, and if the third season is successful, we could go on in a different way. But I think for the story of Stede and Ed, that is a three-season story. “

Our Flag Means Death is set in the early 18th century during the Golden Age of Piracy and follows the misadventures of gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his crew aboard the Revenge as they try to make a name for themselves as pirates and cross paths with fame pirate captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).