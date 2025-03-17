Place to Be: Pamela Anderson joins Taika Waititi & Ellen Burstyn in new drama

Pamela Anderson began a new stage of her career with her acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl, and Deadline reports that she’ll be keeping that momentum going with a starring role in Place to Be, a new drama from Kornél Mundruczó (White God).

Place to Be stars Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi and is currently shooting in Sydney, Australia. The film follows “ no-nonsense Brooke ( Burstyn) and discombobulated divorcee Nelson (Waititi) as they travel from Chicago to New York to return a lost racing pigeon home. ” Anderson will play Molly, “ Brooke’s daughter, who is finding her feet after the end of her second marriage. Anxious about rehoming her elderly mother, she is resistant to any plan to move her to a retirement facility. “

Mundruczó told Deadline that he’s “ thrilled ” at the cast he’s assembled. “ I really love Pamela – she’s such a versatile actress and her most recent performance in The Last Showgirl was unbelievable, ” Mundruczó said. “ She showed such bravery and I’m tremendously excited to work with her. “

As I mentioned above, Anderson’s performance in The Last Showgirl has found many looking at the actress in an entirely new light. The film follows a Las Vegas showgirl who is faced with an uncertain future after learning that the revue she has performed in for three decades is scheduled to close. Anderson picked up nominations for Golden Globe, SAG, and Gotham awards. In his review of the film, our own Alex Maidy said, “ The Last Showgirl is a melancholic portrait of getting older that gives Pamela Anderson a showcase for what she is capable of as an actor… . Anderson does good work in a role vastly different from The Bombshell typecasting she was synonymous with, and it is nice to see her allowed to do more than serve as eye candy. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Anderson will next showcase her comedic chops in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson, which will hit theaters on August 1st. She’s also set to appear in Karim Aïnouz’s Rosebush Pruning alongside Riley Keough, Callum Turner, Elle Fanning Jamie Bell, Lucas Gage, and Tracy Letts.