The first images of Leonardo DiCaprio in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film make their way online

Following his show-stopping performance as Ernest Burkhart for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio is teaming up with Paul Thomas Anderson (Punch-Drunk LoveThere Will Be BloodBoogie Nights) for the filmmaker’s next mysterious feature. Cameras took snaps of DiCaprio in Eureka, California, where Anderson’s latest project is in production. DiCaprio looks rough in the unofficial images in a flannel long coat, black toque, and gray t-shirt. He seems positively exhausted while sporting a handlebar mustache, lending credence to the actor’s ability to transform for different roles.

Cameras on Anderson’s untitled film start rolling early this year in California, with the filmmaker directing, writing the script, and producing alongside Sara Murphy. Details about the plot remain a mystery. However, Deadline‘s exclusive report says the project includes a contemporary setting and is the “most commercial” endeavor Anderson has put their hands on. Powered by a commensurate budget, the untitled film results from a relationship that Warner Bros Picture Group co-chair/CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy forged while making Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Adam Somner is set to produce.

Check out some of the images and video we copped online:

While the project remains untitled, World of Reel thinks Anderson’s film is an adaptation of Thomas Pychon’s Vineland novel. Signs point to this being the case, but nothing is official until Anderson gives the word. Was Pychon’s Vineland reimagined with a contemporary setting? We need more details to find out for sure.

In November, industry insider Daniel Richtman posted details about the plot for Anderson’s untitled film. According to Richtman, Regina Hall plays DL Chastain, a character from the Vineland novel who is a martial arts expert and ninja. “She is the daughter of a military family that moves around the world,” reads the description. “While in Japan, she is approached by a martial arts instructor who teaches her the secret ways of the ninja, including how to kill with a touch that takes a year to work. She is recruited by mobster Ralph Wayvone to assassinate Brock Vond while posing as a prostitute, but accidentally gives the death touch to Takeshi Fumimota, who has been sent in Vond’s place after the plot was discovered.”

As I said, we’ll need to wait for Paul Thomas Anderson to reveal his plans officially. Still, several pieces to this project, being a Vineland puzzle, are on the table.

What do you think about the unofficial images of Leonardo DiCaprio for Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film? Have you read Vineland? Let us know in the comments section below.

