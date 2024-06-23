Poll: What’s Your Favorite Donald Sutherland Movie?

With over 200 roles to his credit, what’s the best Donald Sutherland role ever? Have your say in this week’s poll!

Earlier this week, we had the sad duty to report that the great Donald Sutherland passed away at 88 years old. One of the finest actors of his generation (and the most acclaimed actor to never even be nominated for an Oscar), Sutherland leaves behind a rich legacy of films, both as a lead and as a character actor. With over 200 roles to his credit, there were too many movies to list in my poll of his best work below, but I tried to cover all the classics. That said, if I missed something, you can write it in the comments below, and I’ll add it as a write-in entry. I’m curious to see what you all think is the best!