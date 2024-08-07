The trailer for Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge brings the fight to corrupt cops

Jeremy Saulnier brings his signature brutality to the new trailer for Rebel Ridge from Netflix. The film looks to follow in the vein of First Blood and the Reacher series and stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell.

The film being described as a “high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense, and dark humor.” Now we finally know what it’s about, as Netflix has provided a synopsis: Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process.

From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. The film is produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier. Executive producers on board include Daniel Jason Heffner, Macon Blair and Louise Lovegrove.

For this project, Saulnier told Netflix, “As a filmmaker, I dig grounded ’80s and ’90s action films that not only deliver on spectacle, but succeed in tying on-screen mayhem to a real and true emotional component. Smaller scale, bigger impact. Less veneer, less artificiality. They’re rooted in a ‘kick up the dust’ level of craft and authenticity that I don’t see often in the current space, and I was interested in making a film more like that.”

Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. (L-R) Don Johnson as Chief Sandy Burnne and Emory Cohen as Officer Steve Lann in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Allyson Riggs/Netflix © 2024.

Rebel Ridge. AnnaSophia Robb as Summer McBride in Rebel Ridge. Cr. Netflix © 2024.