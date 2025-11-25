Paramount will distribute Rush Hour 4 from Brett Ratner with Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan reportedly returning

Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth? According to Deadline, Rush Hour 4 is being distributed by Paramount, with Brett Ratner returning to the comedy-action franchise starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan! They are distributing on behalf of Warner Bros for a double-digit percent distribution fee. Per Deadline‘s report, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan are reportedly returning for the sequel.

Deadline says multiple studios passed on releasing to the project, including Warner Bros’ own New Line, which released the previous three films in the franchise. Unsurprisingly, the trilogy earned $850 million, thanks to the smart (albeit occassionally offensive) comedy stylings of Tucker and Chan, and Chan’s uncanny ability to dazzle audiences with incredible feats of strength and precision.

Rumblings about Rush Hour 4 moving forward began in August 2024, with Ratner back to direct and produce the sequel. New Line allowed it to be licensed elsewhere, with Tarak Ben Ammar retaining rights to make Rush Hour 4 under his Eagle Pictures label.

The Rush Hour franchise stars Chris Tucker as Agent Carter, a loudmouthed L.A.P.D. detective, and Jackie Chan as Agent Lee, a loyal and dedicated Hong Kong Inspector, who team up to rescue the Chinese Consul’s kidnapped daughter, while trying to arrest a dangerous crime lord along the way.

After Rush Hour (1998), Tucker, Chan, and Ratner reteamed for Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007). Tucker confirmed development on Rush Hour 4 eight years ago, though nothing of note materialized until today.

Interestingly, President Trump recently called for the Rush Hour franchise to be revived, claiming it’s one of his favorite buddy-cop franchises. Normally, this would be next to nothing, but it’s worth noting that Brett Ratner recently directed a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for Amazon MGM Studios, which will hit theaters on Jan. 30. Coincidence?

What do you think about Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan possibly returning for Rush Hour 4? Is Brett Ratner the right director for the job? Does the franchise need someone new to revive it? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.