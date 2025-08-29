Danny Ramirez wants to “say hello” to a Scarface remake; new version confirmed at Pinstripes

For some, 1983’s Scarface is ripe for a reimagining – with its costumes and synth soundtrack, it’s a movie locked in its era and in need of an update (and we don’t mean a fully hip hop soundtrack). And while a remake has been proposed numerous times before, with the likes of David Yates, Antoine Fuqua and, most recently, Luca Guadagnino circling. Now, actor Danny Ramirez is looking to get high on his own supply, as his production company Pinstripes is working on a Scarface remake.

In a recent sitdown with Deadline, Tom Culliver – who co-founded Pinstripes with Ramirez – revealed, “One of the larger pieces of IP that we’re adapting at the minute is Scarface. Obviously, Danny will play Scarface. We want to modernize it, adapting the original novel. We’re independently developing it; we have some development financing in place. Obviously, there’s the Pacino legacy of it from the ’80s and then the original 1932 movie, but I think it’s ripe for modernizing, and to have someone like Danny in the lead is really exciting.” Notably, the team has refrained from explicitly saying “Scarface remake” and stated they’re going back to the 1930 source material, which might be a strategic move not to upset fans of the 1983 version.

For Ramirez’s part, the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said of the proposed Scarface remake, “[the movie], to us, is the one that it’s been a dream role to play, but also to develop it in a way that I understand it. I think in 2025, it’s more relevant now than ever. So that’s where we’re excited to take this on.”

Setting up a remake for a movie that has such a massive cult following as 1983’s Scarface, so no doubt it will have its adamant detractors. And that’s fair, although sometimes that level of protection can block good intentions – come on, I like Scarface just fine, but there’s no true reason why it couldn’t use an update to explore modern immigration and drug issues. Let’s just hope it’s not an entire soundtrack with EDM…

What do you think? Could Scarface use a remake? If so, what do you envision it doing that the 1983 version didn’t? Who would be a fitting director and lead?