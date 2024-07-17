SDCC leaving San Diego after 2026?

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) could end up ditching the namesake city it has called home for more than 50 years, with organizers saying their hands might be tied when it comes to how hotels in the area are trying to price gouge fans.

Ahead of this year’s event – slated for July 25th – 28th – David Glanzer, Chief Communication and Strategy Officer for Comic-Con International, said that since their contract expires next year, it’s quite possible that the famed convention could end up ditching San Diego. “We would never want to leave, but if push came to shove and it became untenable for us, it’s something that we would certainly have to look into…As event planners, we’re always contacted by different cities and it would be reckless for us to not at least acknowledge that.”

The primary issue is that certain hotels are limiting how many rooms they will actually block off for SDCC attendees, something that is traditionally done for major events like that. Considering there is always a gargantuan turnout for SDCC – which had over 150,000 people last year (one heck of a recovery following 2020 and 2021’s canceled events) – this is a bad look for the hotels. On this, Glanzer added, “Many of the hotels downtown have been incredibly wonderful to us. They’ve allowed us to use meeting space, they’ve given us huge room blocks, they’ve kept their rates very competitive. But it’s tough when those hotels offer a competitive rate and then a hotel that chooses not to be in the room block charges an exorbitant amount of money. That means the people who work with us end up losing out.” Essentially, those that help make SDCC the event that it is are being priced out.

If SDCC does in fact leave San Diego, it wouldn’t just be a hit for the convention but also for “America’s Finest City”, as SDCC reportedly brings in $140 million annually to San Diego. SDCC would undoubtedly survive elsewhere if they do change hosting cities after 2026, but, like Sundance potentially leaving Park City, it just won’t be the same.

