Self Storage: Lew Temple, Chris Jericho, and Jay Bonansinga working on psychological thriller

Lew Temple, whose credits include The Devil’s Rejects, Rob Zombie’s Halloween, 31, The Walking Dead, The Third Saturday in October, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, is set to star in the psychological thriller Self Storage , which is based on writer/director Jay Bonansinga’s 2016 novel of the same name (you can pick up a copy HERE). Professional wrestler Chris Jericho, who had a cameo in Terrifier 2 and will be returning for Terrifier 3, is executive producing the film and will also have a key supporting role in it.

Self Storage tells the story of a heroin-addicted father and his son who accidentally lock themselves inside a self-storage unit. Surviving will depend on a battle with demons both real and manufactured by drug withdrawal . Temple will be playing the lead character, a guy named Johnny Fitzgerald. I’m a big fan of Temple, so I’m glad to see him getting the lead in a project like this.

For more information, we turn to the description of Bonansinga’s novel: Meet Johnny Fitzgerald, a lonely, divorced graphic illustrator with a major heroin habit—the one that cost him his marriage. A last-minute Christmas visit from his six-year-old son, Jacob, is a surprise but Johnny loves spending time with his little boy. They just need to run one errand before the Christmas festivities can begin: Johnny needs to retrieve a document from his unit in a self-storage warehouse on the outskirts of Chicago.

The enormous warehouse is deserted for the holidays, so the two are alone, in Johnny’s storage unit, as he hunts for the document. Suddenly, the roll-up door to the unit slams to the floor, locking them in. They are trapped in the unit, with no hope of rescue in the foreseeable future. They have no supplies or resources. They will battle thirst, hunger, and, for Johnny, perhaps the worst craving of them all—heroin. But this is only the beginning of Johnny’s painful education in de-tox. Because there is something dark and terrifying behind Johnny’s dope-sick hallucinations—something touched off by the place itself. And it’s coming for him and his son.

Variety reports that Jericho’s Babyface Assassin Productions gets an executive producing credit alongside Bonansinga and Jeff Siegel for Delirium Tremens, and Jason Cherubini for Dawn’s Light.

Does Self Storage sound interesting to you? Have you read Jay Bonansinga’s novel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.