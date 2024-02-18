Sharon Stone has a strange tie to the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase

In the ongoing pursuit of O.J. Simpsons as he – as a passenger – headed down the Los Angeles freeway towards his home, there was a lot for watchers to take in. And there were a lot of viewers, as 95 million people tuned into the slow-speed chase, glued to their television sets to find out what would happen once the white Bronco finally stopped. But there was a lot going on behind the scenes, too, involving people we would have never thought had any ties to the O.J. Simpson chase – and we’re not just talking about Kurt Russell here. As it turns out, none other than Sharon Stone was put under police lockdown during the chase. What did they think, that O.J. was coming after every blonde in L.A.?

As she recently told InStyle, Sharon Stone remembered a police squad arriving at her home during the chase, telling her she had 10 minutes to pack and then she would be whisked away to a hotel. At the time, an officer told her just how dangerous Simpson was, adding, “And we don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.” And so at the hotel, Sharon Stone had constant security “while O.J. was driving up and down the f*cking freeway.”

While it’s still unclear just why Sharon Stone, of all people, would be put under police watch while O.J. Simpson was headed towards one of the biggest trials of the 20th century, it’s worth noting that Stone, at the time, was living in a more quaint and accessible home than you’d expect. Remember, this was 1994, and Stone was still hot off of Basic Instinct (with Sliver and Intersection also out; The Specialist would arrive that fall) – but come on, does O.J. look like a murderer to you? Regardless, at the urging of authorities, Stone would move into a gated residence.

Sharon Stone’s output has slowed over the years. Still, she has continued to attract attention, recently working with Steven Soderbergh on The Laundromat and landing the lead in the romantic drama What About Love. She, too, had a three-episode run on season two of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

