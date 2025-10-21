Shrinking season 3 sets release date on Apple TV

Apple TV (now without the plus) has revealed the release date for Shrinking season 3. The acclaimed comedy series, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will return on January 28, 2026, on Apple TV. It will be followed by one new episode released weekly every Wednesday until the season finale on April 8, 2026.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, the series also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. The new season will bring back guest stars Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, but there are some pretty major new additions.

Jeff Daniels will play the father of Segel’s character in a recurring role, and none other than Michael J. Fox will also appear. Details on Fox’s role are unknown, but he’s believed to be tied to Ford’s character, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Related Harrison Ford gives an emotional speech to the crew on the set of Shrinking after wrapping season 3

Earlier this summer, Ford praised Fox’s work on the new season. “ His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It’s not just us coming together, two actors, ” he said. “ There’s a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show. “

Ford added, “ When we were together, it was an accomplishment of all of us trying to meet all the ambitions, both obvious and attendant, to the ideas we’re trying to deal with. I’ve done what I could to acquaint myself with the aspects of the disease that I’m portraying, and I’m at a much different stage of the disease. “