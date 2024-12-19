Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson to lead director Adam Sigal’s 1990s softcore porn comedy Skinemax

Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson sign on to lead Adam Sigal’s 1990s-set comedy Skinemax about an unlikely friendship in the softcore porn scene.

By
Skinemax, Rory Culkin, Paris Jackson, Adam Sigal

Lower the lights, close the curtains, and leave one headphone halfway off your ear to detect outside noise because Rory Culkin (Lords of Chaos, Scream 4, The Good Son) and Paris Jackson (Gringo, Habit, American Horror Stories) will lead the 1990s-set softcore porn comedy Skinemax. The project comes from Adam Sigal (Sargasso, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose), who directs Skinemax from a script he wrote. Production for Skinemax recently wrapped in Budapest, with the film sounding like it could deliver some blush-worthy laughs.

Skinemax focuses on the softcore porn industry in 1990. You know, the decade when adult film icons like Silvia Saint, Asia Carerra, Peter North, and Jack Napier were the kings and queens of fictitious bedroom gymnastics, and adolescents prayed for scrambled channels to display even a single private part long enough to feel as if they’d won the porn lottery. Yeah, that magical time. The film follows Morgan Sands (Culkin), a failing indie film director, and his unlikely friendship with Jessie Hudson (Jackson), a popular adult film star.

In addition to Rory Culkin, brother to Macaulay and Kieran Culkin, and Paris Jackson, the second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, Skinemax stars Crispin Glover (Back to the Future, Willard), Oliver Trevena (Plane), Will Peltz (Unfriended, The Collection), Mark Boone Jr. (Memento, The Game), GaTa (Anyone But You), Jared P-Smith (FBI), Vladislav Lapidus (Dead Man’s Wire, I’m Beginning to See the Light), Zac Coats (Crave), Sierra Nowak (Lucifer), and Maren Altman (If It Bleeds).

If you’re unfamiliar with Adam Sigal’s work, he wrote and directed the 2023 comedic mystery Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose. The film revolves around a paranormal psychologist named Dr. Nandor Fodor, who investigates a family’s claim of a talking animal. He uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives, and soon, everyone becomes a suspect in his relentless pursuit of the truth. The delightfully off-kilter film also features Minnie Driver, Christopher Lloyd, Tim Downie, Gary Beadle, Paul Kaye, Jessica Balmer, and Ruth Connell.

Do you think Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson have what it takes to lead a softcore porn comedy? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Inspired by the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong comic book series, the Batman vs. Kong action figure set is coming soon
Batman vs. Kong action figure set coming from McFarlane Toys
Rory Culkin and Paris Jackson to lead director Adam Sigal’s 1990s softcore porn comedy Skinemax
Sony Animation and Netflix to strap on proton packs for an animated Ghostbusters movie
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, first reactions
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 races into development with plans for a Spring 2027 release
View All

About the Author

8895 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles