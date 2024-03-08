Something Wicked: June Diane Raphael to star in Bewitched-inspired comedy series

June Diane Raphael is set to star in Something Wicked, a witchy comedy series inspired by the classic sitcom Bewitched

Last month, it was announced that writer/producer Judalina Neira is developing a TV series reimagining of the classic sitcom Bewitched for Sony Pictures Television, aiming to turn it into an “irreverent hourlong” show. NBC clearly likes the idea of reviving Bewitched, because now Deadline has broken the news that the network has their own “Bewitched-inspired” show called Something Wicked in the works, and this one already has a star attached: June Diane Raphael, who may be best known for playing the character Brianna Hanson for the 94 episodes that make up the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which ran for seven seasons.

Raphael is also writing and executive producing Something Wicked with Dickinson creator Alena Smith. A multi-camera comedy, the show is described as having a Bewitched-type premise and will also serve as an homage to TV sitcom classics. It examines the condition of modern adult womanhood and how even with witchcraft, balancing everything is impossible.

The show is set up at Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

If you need a refresher: The classic sitcom Bewitched ran for eight seasons and a total of 254 episodes, premiering on September 17, 1964 and wrapping up on March 25, 1972. A spin-off called Tabitha came and went in 1977, then Bewitched received a big screen reboot back in 2005. The original series showed us what happened when a witch married an ordinary mortal man, vowing to lead the life of a typical suburban housewife.

What do you think of the fact that there are now dueling Bewitched-inspired projects in the works? Would you be interested in watching a witchy comedy series that stars June Diane Raphael? Share your thoughts on Something Wicked by leaving a comment below.

In addition to Grace and Frankie, Raphael’s credits include Zodiac, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Bride Wars, Year One, Going the Distance, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Disaster Artist, Blockers, 8-Bit Christmas, Cheaper by the Dozen, and episodes of Flight of the Conchords, Party Down, Players, Parks and Recreation, Burning Love, The League, The Muppets, Veep, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary, The Morning Show, and Frasier.

