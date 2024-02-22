Fraiser to bring more laughs to Paramount+ after landing a Season 2 renewal

Kelsey Grammer and the gang have a reason to celebrate this Thursday after getting a green light for Frasier Season 2 at Paramount+! The comedy, filmed in front of a live audience, continues at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles with many stars who made the first season such a hit returning.

The series “follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.” Kelsey Grammer returns as the show’s title character, with Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college compatriot turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

“Fraiser is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!” said Grammer in a statement.

If you are hoping for a Cheers reunion, you might be in luck, though not in the way you would assume. In October, cheers co-creator James Burrows confirmed that the legendary bar’s last call is final. However, Grammer has ideas about how surviving members of the Cheers cast could reprise their roles, possibly for Fraiser Season 2. His ideas include parts for Ted Danson as Sam Malone and Shelley Long as Diane Chambers.

“The relationship with Diane is something that still gnaws at [Frasier] a little bit because he felt like he failed at it,” Grammer told Deadline on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in January. “It would be nice if they acknowledge one another… ‘I’m glad you did ok.'”

He added, “It would only happen if it’s important to Frasier’s development as a human being.”

Additionally, Grammer said, “If Sam Malone is still alive and has a vital connection of making Frasier move to another place,” he could find his way onto the new series.

While the chance of a Cheers reunion hangs in the air, it sounds like Grammer and the team are ready to pull out all the stops to make Frasier as memorable as possible.

