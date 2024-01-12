Stranger Things season 5 isn’t bringing back Eduardo Franco’s character Argyle

One of the new characters introduced in season 4 of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things was Argyle, a pothead delivery boy for Surfer Boy Pizza who helps some of the returning characters get from California back to their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana. But if you were hoping to see actor Eduardo Franco reprise the role of Argyle in Stranger Things season 5, which will be the final season of the show… well, it sounds like you’re in for disappointment. During an interview on the Steve Varley YouTube channel, Franco said it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for the new season.

Varley told Franco that fans got concerned when they saw he was absent from the cast picture Netflix released to celebrate the start of production on Stranger Things season 5, saying, “ (Fans are) they’re thinking you’re not in the season. Can you give us hopes that you are? And can you say anything if not? ” Franco replied (with thanks to What’s on Netflix for the transcription), “ It’s nice to hear that there’s, there’s some sort of, you know, concern or something, you know what I mean? But I’ve never, I never got a phone call. So I think, yeah, I think that’s it. “

It was announced back in June that Linda Hamilton is joining the cast for Stranger Things season 5. 10 Cloverfield Lane and Prey director Dan Trachtenberg will be directing an episode.

Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. Series creators The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

