Subversion: Chris Hemsworth to star in “Die Hard on a submarine” thriller for Amazon

THR reports that Chris Hemsworth is set to star in Subversion for Amazon MGM Studios. Directed by Patrick Vollrath from a script by Andrew Ferguson, the project has been described as a “Die Hard on a submarine” style thriller. Personally, I’m still waiting for “Die Hard on an ice cream truck.”

Hemsworth will star as a “ once-promising Naval commander who is blackmailed by a cartel-like operation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters. Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, the man must outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous threats both in and outside of the submarine. ” Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set to produce through his di Bonaventura Pictures banner, with production looking to kick off in Australia this fall.

Hemsworth’s next project will see him reprising the role of Thor for Avengers: Doomsday. The highly anticipated Marvel project is now in production and boasts quite the cast. In addition to Hemsworth, the officially announced cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as more names are expected to be announced. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

He also stars in Crime 101, a thriller based on Don Winslow’s novella of the same name. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. Amazon MGM is slated to release it next year.

What’s your favourite submarine-based movie?