James Gunn’s Superman punches a hole in the sky with a gallery of new character posters

Time moves quickly, and soon, we’ll be smack dab in the dog days of summer, gearing up for the anticipated release of James Gunn’s Superman. While opinions continue to swirl online about what to expect from Gunn’s version of the Man of Steel, there’s no denying that the slow burn of promotional materials is a welcome pace as opposed to the typical onslaught of an upcoming superhero film. To get fans hyped for the film’s July 11 release, James Gunn shared a gallery of Superman character posters (shown below) on social media.

The latest Superman character posters feature David Corenswet’s Superman, his four-legged companion Krypto the Super Dog, Alan Tudyk as (the voice of) Superman Robot #4, Nathan Fillion as the smug Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Each character stands amidst red, blue, and gold light for the posters, almost like a J.J. Abrams-style lens flare aurora borealis.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

