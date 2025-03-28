Test audiences were recently shocked by a surprise cameo in James Gunn’s Superman

This article contains potential spoilers for James Gunn’s Superman, proceed with caution…

Test screenings can be a blessing and a curse in Hollywood. On the one hand, positive early buzz can set you up for success, while negative feedback could tank your project before it reaches theaters. Regarding James Gunn’s Superman, the film launches DC Studios’ Chapter One: Gods and Monsters arc, and a hostile reception to the Big Blue’s latest adventure could make or break the DCU before it has a chance to strut its stuff. Last night, on an episode of the Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said a recent test screening of Superman revealed a massive cameo that made audience members pop.

Sneider considers the character’s identity a significant spoiler and keeps his thoughts brief. However, speculators gonna speculate, and according to whispers, the character could be Superman’s father, Jor-El. While including Jor-El in the film is hardly surprising given his relation to placing his child inside a pod and shooting them into space, we hear it’s the actor who plays Jor-El that gives audiences a reason to sit up bolt-right in their seats.

According to other insiders like Daniel Richtman and MyTimeToShineHello, another screening yielded mixed reactions to Gunn’s superhero spectacle. Richtman says people “loved it,” while MyTimeToShineHello says the reactions were “decidedly mixed.”

Superman had a test screening and from what I hear people loved it. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) March 27, 2025

The reaction to the Superman test screening was decidedly mixed. Some people thought it was okay, some liked it, and others didn’t. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 28, 2025

Audiences having mixed reactions to Superman is hardly surprising. Everyone has different tastes, and mileage for Superman varies from one person to another. Some people don’t like the character flat-out, while others worship the fictional ground he walks on. Expectations for Superman are undoubtedly all over the map. Additionally, have you looked at the internet lately? It’s a sewer of opinions, with knee-jerk reactions, faux outrage, genuine enthusiasm, and assumptions muddying the waters. The best fans can do is hope the character’s spirit rings true while being open to Gunn’s interpretation of the Son of Krypton.

Thankfully, the Superman teaser trailer gives us a good sense of Gunn’s approach, with action, heart, and heroics as the film’s blueprint. It won’t be long before we enter a bold, new era of DC Universe filmmaking, and we’ll take every positive word as a reason to get excited about the movie.

If Jor-El shows up in the movie, who do you think Gunn cast as Superman’s father? Let’s see your predictions in the comments section below.