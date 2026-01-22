Sydney Sweeney to star in Custom of the Country adaptation

Sydney Sweeney is set to star in Custom of the Country for StudioCanal and Rabbit’s Foot Films, an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic 1913 novel of the same name.

What’s Custom of the Country About?

Sweeney will play Undine Spragg, an ambitious Midwestern young woman who attempts to ascend the social ladder through ruthlessness, seduction, vanity, and manipulation in early 20th-century New York City society. In addition to starring in the film, Sweeney will also produce alongside Charles Finch for Rabbit’s Foot Films and Alison Owen for Monumental Pictures.

Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots) will direct Custom of the Country and write the adaptation.

“ Undine Spragg is the original dangerous woman, ” said Rourke in a statement. “ Edith Wharton’s character has forever fascinated, seduced and infuriated readers. The Custom of the Country was Wharton’s great American novel, and Undine Spragg sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed, during a time of immense economic and social change. The book whistles with modernity and as I was writing this adaptation, Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character — it’s as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her. I’m thrilled to be working with this luminous actor, Charles Finch, Alison Owen and StudioCanal to bring this novel to the screen. “

StudioCanal CEO and Canal+ chief content officer Anna Marsh added, “ We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Custom of the Country to the big screen, led by Josie Rourke’s vision to carry Edith Wharton’s sharp and timeless observations into a new cinematic era. Following our recent success in distributing The Housemaid in Australia and New Zealand, we are delighted to collaborate once again with the immensely talented Sydney Sweeney as the formidable Undine Spragg. This project stands as a testament to StudioCanal’s commitment to championing distinctive storytelling, and we look forward to working closely with Charles Finch, Alison Owen and Sydney Sweeney as producing partners and as the film comes to life. ”

Sweeney’s Box Office Failures

After a string of box office failures, which included Madame Web, Eden, and Christy, Sweeney bounced back in a big way with The Housemaid, a thriller directed by Paul Feig based on the novel by Freida McFadden. The film grossed $247 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, so naturally, a sequel is already in the works.

Sweeney is also set to return for the long-awaited third season of Euphoria, which will debut on HBO on April 12.