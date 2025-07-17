Movie News

Taika Waititi set to direct new Judge Dredd movie

Posted 5 hours ago
THR reports that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) is set to direct a new Judge Dredd movie, with Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy) attached to write the script. Sources told the outlet that Waititi and Pearce are both big fans of the original character created by writer John Wagner and artist Carlos Ezquerra, and have been looking for a project to work on together for years. It seems Judge Dredd is that project.

The logline for this new project is being kept under wraps, but the pitch is said to draw more inspiration from the comics than from the previous big-screen adaptations. It will lean into world-building and dark humour, but is also meant to be a fun sci-fi blockbuster. As you might expect, those involved have hopes that this project could launch a Dredd universe with sequels, spinoffs, and TV shows.

Judge Dredd has been given the big-screen treatment before. The first arrived in 1995 with Sylvester Stallone in the title role, but the film was a failure. Critics trashed it, and fans hated it, especially as Stallone took every opportunity to ditch the character’s iconic helmet. The second adaptation, simply titled Dredd, was released in 2012 with Karl Urban taking on the role. Fans saw this as a vast improvement, but unfortunately, it was also a box-office disappointment, barely grossing $41 million worldwide.

First appearing in the pages of the anthology comic 2000 AD, Judge Dredd is a law enforcement officer in the dystopian metropolis of Mega-City One, which spans much of North America’s east coast. As a “street judge,” he has the authority to instantly arrest, convict, sentence, and even execute criminals. The stories frequently cast a satirical lens on American and British society, particularly exploring themes of authoritarianism and police violence.

Waititi’s next film is Klara and the Sun, which tells the story of “Klara (Jenna Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Amy Adams) and a bright teen named Josie who adores her new robot companion, but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love.” The film was in production last year, but it doesn’t have an official release date yet.

What do you think of Taika Waititi directing a Judge Dredd movie?

