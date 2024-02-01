Klara and the Sun: Amy Adams in talks to star opposite Jenna Ortega in the Taika Waititi-directed AI drama

Amy Adams is in talks to star alongside Jenna Ortega in the Taika Waititi-directed drama Klara and the Sun.

Taika Waititi’s feature adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times best-selling novel Klara and the Sun has caught the eye of Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams. The Arrival and Enchanted star is circling the project from Sonys’ 3000 Pictures to star opposite Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream). Waititi attached himself to Klara and the Sun shortly before the WGA strike, with executives working behind the scenes to cast high-profile stars for the forthcoming film.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Klara and the Sun “tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie who adores her new robot companion, but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how, in the process, Klara learns the power of human love.”

3000 Pictures, knowing what they have in Ishiguro’s enchanting and touching story and seeing Jenna Ortega’s quick and well-deserved rise up the Hollywood ladder, made Klara and the Sun a top priority as soon as the strikes ended. A rush to set production is underway once Adams signs on the dotted line.

Klara and the Sun could position Adams for awards appeal as the adaptation of Ishuguro’s Remains of the Day earned attention from the Academy Awards, Film Critics Association, BAFTAs, British Academy Film Awards, and more.

With Waititi behind the camera, David Heyman of Heyday Films produces Garrett Basch and Waititi. In addition to writing the source material, Ishiguro is an executive producer.

Amy Adams recently wrapped production on Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch. The horror comedy focuses on an artist who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom while seeking a new chapter in her life. She encounters just that when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn, and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.

Elsewhere, Jenna Ortega is getting back into another staring contest with Netflix subscribers for Wednesday Season 2, with Tim Burton overseeing the sophomore effort.

What do you think about the description for Klara and the Sun? Will Adams and Ortega be a tremendous on-screen combo?