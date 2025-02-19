The Applebaum Curse: Claire Danes to reteam with My So-Called Life creator Winnie Holzman for a new drama at HBO

Claire Danes and My So-Called Life creator Winnie Holzman are getting the band back together for The Applebaum Curse at HBO.

Whether you watched it or not, every teenager from the 1990s remembers the teen drama series My So-Called Life. Created by Winnie Holzman and starring Claire Danes (Romeo + Juliet, Homeland, The Hours), the cult favorite drama explored the tribulations of being a teenager and dealing with friends, guys, parents, school, and any unpredictable thing life could throw at you. My So-Called Life helped define a generation, and now Holzman and Danes are reteaming for The Applebaum Curse, a new drama coming to HBO.

In early development, The Applebaum Curse finds Winnie Holzman writing the script and serving as the project’s showrunner. Claire Danes is set to star and joins Holzman as an executive producer. According to HBO, The Applebaum Curse revolves around a dysfunctional family, with Danes in the lead role.

The impact of My So-Called Life cannot be understated, which is why it is baffling that the show only lasted for one season before being canceled. The teen drama helped put Claire Danes on the Hollywood map. Danes went on to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet, another ’90s gem that saw disaffected teens flocking to theaters. While My So-Called Life was an undeniable sensation – even earning Holzman an Emmy nomination for her fabulous scripts – its Thursday night time slot put the show up against a comedy line-up of Must-See TV that dominated the airwaves in 1994. Thankfully, My So-Called Life endured in the home market, with fans purchasing the DVD box set in droves.

Holzman contributed to the screenplay for Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Wicked: For Good, one of 2024’s most significant box office burners, with millions more made from digital purchases and streaming subscription sales. Claire Danes’ next project is The Beast in Me, starring Danes as author Aggie Wiggs, who, while grieving her son’s loss, finds a new purpose in unraveling the mystery behind neighbor Nile Sheldon’s vanished wife and his suspicious dealings. The upcoming series also stars Matthew Rhys, Susan Pourfar, Britanny Snow, Natalie Morales, David Lyons, and Leonard Gerome.

