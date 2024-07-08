The Bikeriders drives into digital on-demand tomorrow

After movies like The Fall Guy and Furiosa made their home debuts mere weeks after their theatrical premieres, Jeff Nichols’ period drama The Bikeriders joins the pack as it revs up to hit digital outlets tomorrow. The film garnered much praise from critics, including our own Chris Bumbray, who said in his review, “This is the rare film where I almost hope there’s a more extended version, as I found some of the side characters fascinating and worth further development. […] It’s rare I look at my watch during a movie hoping there’s more or it left, but that’s what happened to me here quite a bit, so take that as high praise.”

The press release from Universal reads,

“Loyalty, power, and brotherhood collide in Focus Features’ ‘must-see summer movie’ (USA Today) that critics are calling ‘Goodfellas on Harley-Davidsons’ (Indiewire). THE BIKERIDERS is available for the first time exclusively on digital platforms where you can rent or buy beginning July 9, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, THE BIKERIDERS is inspired by true events and delivers on an exhilarating tale about legacy and freedom within a band of outsiders.



Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Take Shelter), THE BIKERIDERS boasts a power-house ensemble cast including Emmy®, BAFTA®, and Tony Award® winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”, The Last Duel) alongside Academy Award® nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two) and Academy Award® nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Dunkirk, Inception). Other impressive cast members include two-time Academy Award® nominee Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator) and Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”, Triple 9).



THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.”