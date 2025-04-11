The Bodyguard remake moving forward at Warner Bros. with director of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

And I will alwaaaays remaaaaake yooooou! Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a remake of The Bodyguard, the classic 1992 romantic thriller which starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. They have tapped Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour) to direct from a script by Jonathan A. Abrams (Juror No. 2).

The original film featured Costner as Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent who becomes the bodyguard for Rachel Marron (Houston), an award-winning actress and music superstar. With a dangerous stalker lurking just around the corner, the film brought some serious drama, thrills, and romance. The soundtrack album became the best-selling of all time, which included timeless hits such as I Will Always Love You, I’m Every Woman, Queen of the Night, Run to You, and I Have Nothing.

The Bodyguard was a big success upon release, and Costner even started developing a sequel in which he would have starred alongside Princess Diana. A first draft was completed just a few days before her tragic death, and the project was scrapped.

This isn’t the first time that the studio has been working on a remake of The Bodyguard. In 2021, they tasked Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright behind The Inheritance, with writing a reimagining of the movie. “ Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous, ” López told Variety after he got the gig. “ It’s about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation. In the 21st century, that means she’s in immediate need of protection. It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way. “

Warner Bros. has several projects based on its classic movies in the works, including a revival of The Matrix from writer/director Drew Goddard, a Practical Magic sequel with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock set to return, new films based on Gremlins and The Goonies, and Beetlejuice 3.