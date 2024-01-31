The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer finds Sly and his nearest and dearest delivering a TKO to reality TV

In The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer, Sly and his loved ones head to Rome, then go separate ways to embark on new chapters of their lives.

Paramount+ gets back in the squared circle with Sylvester Stallone and his family in The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer, teasing a trip to Rome, new challenges, houseguests, and business ventures for the Italian Stallion and his loved ones. The hit reality TV series returns to Paramount+ exclusively on February 21, and Sly wants to invite you to the party!

The Family Stone Season 3 trailer finds Stallone leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. As Sly and Jennifer’s daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, continue making moves toward a bright and promising future, new challenges arise that teach the ladies valuable lessons in the art of business, relationships, and newfound freedom. Sophia and Sistine are off to New York City, while Scarlet confronts college and new love in Miami. With their daughters out of the house, Sly and Jennifer set up shop in Palm Beach.

All ten episodes of The Family Stallone Season 2 arrive exclusively on Paramount+ on February 21 in the United States and Canada and on Thursday, February 22, in the UK and Australia. New episodes premiere weekly in Latin America and Brazil starting on February 21 and in France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea on February 22.

Set to a remix of Missy Elliot’s “Work It,” The Family Stallone Season 2 trailer finds the Stallones feeling like royalty as business owners, adoring fans, and velvet rope guardians roll out the red carpet. Adding to the chaos, Scarlet introduces her boyfriend, Lou, to the family. Nervous about throwing him into the lion’s den too soon, Scarlet eventually brings Lou around the cameras to partake in family rituals and shenanigans. Unfortunately for Lou, Sly is ready to have a fatherly chat with him, which you know is an intimidating prospect. It’s been nice knowing you, Lou. I hope you can eat lightning and crap thunder. Otherwise, you’re in for the fight of your life.

Are you excited about The Family Stallone Season 2? Did you ever imagine the Italian Stallion would enter the reality TV arena? Let us know in the comments section below.