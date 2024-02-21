Sylvester Stallone says “Don’t do you own stunts” after Expendables injury leads to seven back surgeries

Sylvester Stallone is an action legend, but at 77 years old, his body is paying the price for years of hard-hitting stunts. In fact, during the second season premiere of The Family Stallone (via People), the actor said that he “ never recovered ” from one particular stunt in the first Expendables movie, leading him to warn fellow actors not to do their own stunts.

The stunt in question involved Steve Austin body-slamming Stallone against a stone wall. “ I did stupid stuff. I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I’m doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang, ” Stallone said. “ Steve knew. I never recovered from [Expendables]. After that film, it was never physically the same. So I warn people, ‘Don’t do your own stunts.’ “

The stunt left Stallone with dislocated shoulders and a fractured neck. He required a metal plate inserted into his neck and spinal fusions and has had seven back surgeries stemming from the incident. Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, said that it’s a “ scary time ” whenever he needs another surgery. “ He doesn’t like people to know he’s had so many back surgeries, ” Flavin said. “ It’s very scary for our family every time Sly has to go through surgery, because you never know . . . no one knows. ” Stallone’s daughter Scarlet added, “ It’s really hard to see my father go through yet another painful operation. My whole childhood, he was in pain. He did everything he could to push through the pain and be present, but I couldn’t imagine every waking moment you are just hurting .”