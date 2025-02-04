The Goonies: Ke Huy Quan “would love” for a sequel to happen

It’s been forty years since the release of The Goonies, but Ke Huy Quan “would love” for the long-belated sequel to finally happen.

By
The Goonies, sequel

The Goonies never say die, even when it comes to a sequel. It’s been forty years since the release of the original movie, and there’s been talk of a follow-up for years. Will it ever happen? Who knows, but the cast is certainly game to return.

At Ke Huy Quan’s recent hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the actor told Variety that getting asked about a potential sequel to The Goonies is “one of the most asked questions in my life,” but that he “would love for it to happen.” Much of the original cast showed up to support Quan, including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and screenwriter Chris Columbus.

Feldman added that he had been developing a potential sequel with Sean Astin a decade ago and had even pitched it to original director Richard Donner, who was excited by the concept but thought it was “too expensive.” Feldman is also down to return for more Goonies. “All I can say is, get us all together.” he said. “Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die…There’s hope.

Related
Goonies cast members have reunion to honor Ke Huy Quan’s launch as an action hero in Love Hurts

Nothing is official yet, but last month, it was reported that Columbus was working on a new Goonies project (as well as a new Gremlins movie).

Quan will next be seen in Love Hurts. ” Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy,” reads the Love Hurts synopsis. “Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.” The film is set to hit theaters on February 7th.

Quan is also set to star alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. The film will debut on Netflix on March 14th.

Would you like to see a sequel to The Goonies?

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Emilia Pérez, Oscar, Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez: Netflix removes Karla Sofía Gascón from Oscar campaign after social media controversy
The Goonies, sequel
The Goonies: Ke Huy Quan “would love” for a sequel to happen
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, AI
Marvel responds to accusations of using AI in The Fantastic Four: First Steps posters
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s A Simple Favor sequel gets a title change as the film prepares to screen during SXSW’s opening night
View All

About the Author

10518 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Goonies News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles