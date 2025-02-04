The Goonies: Ke Huy Quan “would love” for a sequel to happen

It’s been forty years since the release of The Goonies, but Ke Huy Quan “would love” for the long-belated sequel to finally happen.

The Goonies never say die, even when it comes to a sequel. It’s been forty years since the release of the original movie, and there’s been talk of a follow-up for years. Will it ever happen? Who knows, but the cast is certainly game to return.

At Ke Huy Quan’s recent hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the actor told Variety that getting asked about a potential sequel to The Goonies is “ one of the most asked questions in my life, ” but that he “ would love for it to happen. ” Much of the original cast showed up to support Quan, including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and screenwriter Chris Columbus.

Feldman added that he had been developing a potential sequel with Sean Astin a decade ago and had even pitched it to original director Richard Donner, who was excited by the concept but thought it was “ too expensive. ” Feldman is also down to return for more Goonies. “ All I can say is, get us all together. ” he said. “ Everybody is looking good. Sean’s looking good. Josh is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die…There’s hope. “

Nothing is official yet, but last month, it was reported that Columbus was working on a new Goonies project (as well as a new Gremlins movie).

Quan will next be seen in Love Hurts. ” Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy, ” reads the Love Hurts synopsis. “ Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried. ” The film is set to hit theaters on February 7th.

Quan is also set to star alongside Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. The film will debut on Netflix on March 14th.

