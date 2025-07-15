Lasse Hallström romance The Map That Leads to You gets trailer

Amazon MGM Studios is offering a one-way ticket to romance, as they have unveiled the trailer for next month’s The Map That Leads to You, based on the novel of the same name by J.P. Monninger.

The Map That Leads to You marks Swedish director Lasse Hallström’s first American feature since 2018’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, although he also helmed 2022’s Helma in his native country and TV series The Darkness ahead of this. While this upcoming feature isn’t based on a Nicholas Sparks novel (as with 2010’s Dear John and 2013’s Safe Haven), it does have a similar vibe that might benefit quite well from catching an adjacent audience.

Here is the official plot of the film, as per Amazon MGM Studios: “In this coming of age story, The Map That Leads to You follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), a young woman on a post-grad Europe trip with her friends. When she meets Jack (KJ Apa), a mysterious and charming stranger, what starts as a chance encounter sparks an unexpected journey of self-discovery. As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined.” The movie hits screens on August 20th

In addition to Cline (Glass Onion, in addition to I Know What You Did Last Summer, out this month) and Apa (Archie Andrews on Riverdale; Hallström’s own A Dog’s Purpose), the cast of The Map That Leads to You also features Sofia Wylie (Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Madison Thompson (Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) and Josh Lucas (Apple TV+’s Palm Royale).

The Map That Leads to You is the first novel under the J.P. Monninger name, although the author – under his birth name, Joseph Monninger – has penned several other books, including young adult novels and memoirs. Sadly, Monninger passed away just this past January, not long after filming took place.

