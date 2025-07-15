The Naked Gun reboot transforms a classic joke from the original movie into a popcorn bucket

If you’ve ever wanted to eat popcorn out of a beaver’s ass, Regal Cinemas has got you covered. The theater chain has unveiled the popcorn bucket for the upcoming Naked Gun reboot, which references one of the classic jokes from the original starring Leslie Nielsen. Check it out below!

Nice beaver. 🦫



Get your tickets now for #NakedGun, arriving in theatres August 1. The Beaver Bucket is coming soon to Regal.



🎟️: https://t.co/QKhyst2dYB pic.twitter.com/hKkiVXRzT7 — Regal (@RegalMovies) July 14, 2025

Naked Gun fans will get the joke, but is this just a reference to the original, or will Liam Neeson’s Frank Drebin Jr. have his own “beaver” moment?

The film is set to hit theaters in a little over two weeks, but our own JimmyO has already seen the film and LOVED it. “ Holy hell, The Naked Gun is the funniest flick I’ve seen for a while, ” he said. “ Liam Neeson is so freaking perfect as Frank Drebin Jr. and the comedic chemistry he shares the Pamela Anderson is absolutely wonderful. Ms. Anderson is an exceptionally funny comic actress! One sequence in particular had me in tears, laughing so hard. You can see part of it in the trailer. But the compact 85 minute runtime makes this an enjoyable watch from start to finish. It’s consistently funny! “

Some pure silliness sounds like just what the doctor ordered. In fact, that’s why Liam Neeson wanted to star in the film.

“ It’s funny because right before Christmas, my sons and I were looking through the Academy screeners and trying to find something silly, some silly, stupid movie that we could giggle at, ” Neeson explained last year. “ There was none, of course, as they were all very heavy and international. I mean, brilliant movies but all very heavy. When Seth MacFarlane approached me about it — this was about two years ago, now — I thought, yeah, I guess I could do that as long as I play it dead seriously and not try and imitate Mr. Leslie Nielsen. He was wonderful. Akiva Schaffer is directing it and he’s from the [Saturday Night Live] world. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good script, and there’s a few laugh out loud moments in it. ”

In addition to Neeson, The Naked Gun stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, and others. It will be released in theaters on August 1st. What do you think of the Naked Gun popcorn bucket?