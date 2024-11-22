Donnie Yen takes the law into his own hands in the trailer for The Prosecutor

Get more of your action fix with another trailer from Well Go USA. This week, the distributor released the hard-hitting first look at the Tony Jaa action film Striking Rescue. In that trailer, Jaa looks to return to form after capitalizing on his exploding career by starring in international films like Furious 7, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Skin Trade, Triple Threat and KillZone 2. While his new movie isn’t a Thai production, it brings back the hardcore fighting that broke him out in Ong Bak.

Now, take a look at Donnie Yen as he stars in the new legal action film The Prosecutor. Yen steps in to direct and stars in the film alongside Julian Cheung, Francis Ng, Kent Cheng, Adam Pak, Kang Yu and Locker Lam. The official plot synopsis reads, “Inspired by an actual legal case in Hong Kong, THE PROSECUTOR follows the story of a man who falsely pleads guilty to drug trafficking after being framed. Despite the confession, the veteran policeman-turned-prosecutor (Donnie Yen) handling the case is convinced of the man’s innocence and pursues his own investigation, risking both his career and his life to bring the real perpetrator to justice.”

Yen recently fought foes alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Lionsgate was keen on spinning his character, Caine, off into his own film. Especially with the ominous post-credits teaser at the end of the movie. “From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”