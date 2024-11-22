Donnie Yen takes the law into his own hands in the trailer for The Prosecutor

Action star Donnie Yen plays a cop-turned-lawyer in the new action legal drama The Prosecutor from Well Go USA.

By

Get more of your action fix with another trailer from Well Go USA. This week, the distributor released the hard-hitting first look at the Tony Jaa action film Striking Rescue. In that trailer, Jaa looks to return to form after capitalizing on his exploding career by starring in international films like Furious 7xXx: The Return of Xander CageSkin TradeTriple Threat and KillZone 2. While his new movie isn’t a Thai production, it brings back the hardcore fighting that broke him out in Ong Bak.

Now, take a look at Donnie Yen as he stars in the new legal action film The Prosecutor. Yen steps in to direct and stars in the film alongside Julian Cheung, Francis Ng, Kent Cheng, Adam Pak, Kang Yu and Locker Lam. The official plot synopsis reads, “Inspired by an actual legal case in Hong Kong, THE PROSECUTOR follows the story of a man who falsely pleads guilty to drug trafficking after being framed. Despite the confession, the veteran policeman-turned-prosecutor (Donnie Yen) handling the case is convinced of the man’s innocence and pursues his own investigation, risking both his career and his life to bring the real perpetrator to justice.”

Yen recently fought foes alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 and Lionsgate was keen on spinning his character, Caine, off into his own film. Especially with the ominous post-credits teaser at the end of the movie. “From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. “The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

“Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience,” said Yen. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

Source: Well Go USA
Tags: ,
icon More Movie Trailers
Donnie Yen, The Prosecutor
Donnie Yen takes the law into his own hands in the trailer for The Prosecutor
tony jaa, striking rescue
Tony Jaa returns to hard-hitting, bone-breaking action in the trailer for Striking Rescue
Ving Rhames makes a fighter out of Luise Großmann in the hard-hitting Uppercut trailer for Torsten Ruether’s boxing thriller
A lonely boy finds friends among the stars after being abducted by aliens in Pixar’s Elio trailer
View All

About the Author

2084 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Donnie Yen News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles