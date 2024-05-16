The Robots Go Crazy: Radio Silence teams with Andy Samberg for action comedy

Radio Silence, the team behind Ready or Not, Abigail, and the recent Scream sequels, are making The Robots Go Crazy with Andy Samberg

Scream 7 and the Escape from New York requel may be off the table for the filmmaking team known as Radio Silence (which consists of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with producer Chad Villella), but they have just set up a new high profile project. Deadline reports that Radio Silence is set to make The Robots Go Crazy , which has Andy Samberg of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Palm Springs, and Hot Rod attached to star in it.

Samberg is known for his comedy work, and sure enough, The Robots Go Crazy will be taking the Radio Silence team – which previously brought us the horror comedy Ready or Not, the slasher sequels Scream (2022) and Scream VI, the vampire movie Abigail, and segments of the horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound – out of the horror genre. This project is being described as an action comedy.

Beyond the action comedy description, details on this one are being kept under wraps. Andrew Lanham, whose previous credits include the fantasy drama The Shack, the drama The Glass Castle, the western The Kid, the crime drama Just Mercy, and the Marvel superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is writing the screenplay… and we can only assume that the story he’s crafting has something to do with robots going crazy. So maybe the crazy robot action will allow Radio Silence to work in some horror elements after all.

Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella are producing The Robots Go Crazy with Silk Mass’s Jon Silk. Samberg and his partners in the comedy trio The Lonely Island, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, are producing, alongside Ali Bell, through The Lonely Island’s production banner Party Over Here. The project is set up at Amazon MGM Studios.

Are you interested to hear that Radio Silence is teaming up with Andy Samberg on something called The Robots Go Crazy? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

I have enjoyed most of Radio Silence’s horror work, so I look forward to seeing how this action comedy is going to turn out… and I hope it really will be packed with robots that have gone crazy.