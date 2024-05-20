The Sandman season 2 casts Delirium, Destiny, and The Prodigal

After spending decades in development hell, a live-action adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic book series The Sandman actually made it into production and was released into the world as a Netflix series in August of 2022. (Read our review HERE.) Season 2 of the show went into production last year, then had to be put on pause for a while due to the writers and actors strikes. Thankfully, The Sandman season 2 was able to resume production as soon as those strikes came to an end – and today, a press release reveals that the cast of the new batch of episodes includes Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna) as Delirium, Adrian Lester (Hustle) as Destiny, and Barry Sloane (Pleasureland) as The Prodigal. Their characters can be seen in this promo clip:

The Endless have finally assembled: Introducing Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium and Barry Sloane as the Prodigal in the next season of THE SANDMAN.



The press release notes that this casting “rounds out the Endless Family as they join Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair, who are returning from season 1.”

Described as “a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy”, The Sandman has the following synopsis: When the Sandman, aka Dream — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused .

When Netflix ordered season 2, they said, “ The Sandman will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless. “ For some reason, they don’t like to actually call this “season 2”, but that’s the easiest way to refer to it.

Other returning cast members include Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal.

The Sandman was developed for Netflix by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, all of whom serve as executive producers on the show. Heinberg is also the showrunner. Every episode of season 2 is being directed by Jamie Childs.

Are you a fan of The Sandman? What do you think of these new additions to the season 2 cast? Share your thoughts on this show by leaving a comment below.