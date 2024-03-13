The Sandman season 2 will bring more Death to the Neil Gaiman Netflix series

After spending decades in development hell, a live-action adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic book series The Sandman actually made it into production and was released into the world as a Netflix series in August of 2022. (Read our review HERE.) Season 2 of the show went into production last year, then had to be put on pause for a while due to the writers and actors strikes. Thankfully, The Sandman season 2 was able to resume production as soon as those strikes came to an end – and now, during an interview with Collider, cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste has confirmed that the new episodes will bring more Death to the screen. Death being the character she plays on the show.

Of course, it wouldn’t be difficult for the new season to feature “more Death,” since Death was only in one episode of the first season. But Howell-Baptiste said that in addition to being present in more episodes, “ Death is a large part of this season and there are some incredible stories with the family that I’m very, very excited for fans to see. “

Described as “a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy”, The Sandman has the following synopsis: When the Sandman, aka Dream — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused .

When Netflix ordered season 2, they said, “ The Sandman will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless. “ For some reason, they don’t like to actually call this “season 2”, but that’s the easiest way to refer to it.

Howell-Baptiste is joined in the cast by Mason Alexander Park, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young, Razane Jammal, Mark Hamill, Indya Moore, and Tom Sturridge, who plays Dream. It has been said that, “ As Dream’s wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister in the Endless family, Death will make you rethink the ‘grim’ in Grim Reaper. “

Are you a fan of The Sandman, and are you glad to hear that Death will have a substantial role in season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.