The Woman in the Yard: Danielle Deadwyler to star in thriller from Blumhouse and Jaume Collet-Serra

Danielle Deadwyler has signed on to star in The Woman in the Yard, a thriller from Blumhouse, Universal, and Jaume Collet-Serra

Danielle Deadwyler of The Devil to Pay and Till has signed on to star in the thriller The Woman in the Yard , which is coming our way from Blumhouse Productions, Universal Pictures, and director Jaume Collet-Serra. Universal just announced that they have moved the release of the Blumhouse / Atomic Monster horror movie M3GAN 2.0 back from its originally announced release date on January 17, 2025 to a new date in May – but the studio won’t be without a Blumhouse release in January, because now they have The Woman in the Yard scheduled to reach theatres on January 10, 2025.

The Woman in the Yard has been written by Sam Stefanak, who was previously a staff writer and story editor on the Netflix animated series F Is for Family, but details on the story are being kept under wraps.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum told Variety that he has been looking for the right project to do with Collet-Serra for over a decade. He said, “ The Woman in the Yard is the perfect match, a film that’s ambitious in scope but modest in budget that combines Jaume’s vision with the incomparable Danielle Deadwyler. “

Blum and Stephanie Allain are producing the film, while Collet-Serra and Deadwyler executive produce alongside Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Mora.

Collet-Serra most recently directed the DC Comics-inspired superhero movie Black Adam. His other directing credits include Jungle Cruise, The Commuter, The Shallows, Run All Night, Non-Stop, Unknown, Orphan, Goal II: Living the Dream, and the 2005 version of House of Wax. He’s currently in post-production on the Netflix thriller Carry On, which also happens to have Deadwyler in the cast.

I haven’t seen Black Adam, Jungle Cruise, or the movies Collet-Serra has made with Liam Neeson, but I have seen House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows, and that’s enough to get me interested in seeing how his Blumhouse thriller is going to turn out.

Does The Woman in the Yard have your attention? What do you think of Universal, Blumhouse, Danielle Deadwyler, and Jaume Collet-Serra teaming up for a thriller? Let us know by leaving a comment below.