Get a first look at Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley in The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix has released a small batch of new images from the upcoming film The Thursday Murder Club. The streamer also has announced the premiere date for the film on Thursday, August 28. The mystery caper stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver. Home Alone director Chris Columbus helms the film from a screenplay by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

The official synopsis reads,

“Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.”

Chris Columbus produces the film along with Jennifer Todd. Jo Burn, Richard Osman, Eleanor Columbus, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody are all on board as executive producers on the project. Get a look at the images below!

The book became popular months before it was ever published, with Amblin beating thirteen other companies to come out as the winner in an intense bidding war over the film rights. The Thursday Murder Club then became a New York Times bestseller, spawning three sequels: The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die. The fifth book in the series, titled The Impossible Fortune, is expected to arrive later this year on September 30. Meanwhile, Amblin Entertainment has teamed up with Netflix to bring the film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club into the world.

