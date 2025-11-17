Interviews

Tim Burton: Life in the Line Interview: Director Tara Wood Unpacks Her Four-Part Passion Project

Tim Burton is one of the most recognizable filmmakers of all time. A mere frame of his films tends to be enough to indicate who directed it, and that’s truly special. From Beetlejuice to Batman to Ed Wood, the prolific filmmaker has had quite an impressive filmography. So it’s great to see his life and films get a documentary, Life in the Line, cataloguing it all. From Burton’s very early career to how he almost quit filmmaking after Dumbo and all the stuff in between. And I should note that the CEO/Founder of JoBlo Media himself, Berge Garabedian, actually has a producer credit on the doc!

I was fortunate enough to pick the brain of director Tara Wood about her approach to Tim Burton’s story. We get into why she opted for four-hour-long episodes versus a standard feature-length approach. We also get into her favorite Burton film and how she was able to utilize the footage that she did. I know I was extremely impressed by the stuff of Burton working at Disney, which I had no idea was even publicly available. This documentary is a must for fans but even those with even the slightest bit of curiosity towards Burton as a filmmaker. I know it made me want to watch through his entire filmography again. You can check out our conversation in the embedded video above!

Tim Burton: Life in the Line plot:

From his early days at Disney to the making of Edward ScissorhandsBatmanThe Nightmare Before Christmas, and Wednesday, the series traces Burton’s evolution from misunderstood artist to cultural architect, exploring how he redefined Halloween, inspired generations of outsiders, and built a cinematic family of misfits and dreamers.

Tim Burton: Life in the Line is Currently Available Streaming HERE. Check it out – it’s a really great docuseries and pretty definitive for fans of Burton.

