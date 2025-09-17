Movie News

Tim Cook says an F1 sequel is in the works after its successful run at the box office

By
Posted 31 minutes ago
F1 the movieF1 the movie

Joseph Kosinski brought his Top Gun: Maverick magic to F1: The Movie, and reportedly, it was Brad Pitt‘s highest-grossing movie ever, according to Variety. The film has grossed over $596 million worldwide, making it Apple’s first genuine box office hit, so of course, there’s already been talk of a sequel. Variety caught up with Apple CEO Tim Cook and asked him when we’ll be seeing a sequel. Cook had this to say,



I don’t know, but it’s definitely something that’s being talked about. And, uh, it’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. The talent involved in that show are just next level. And Brad did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re just…we’re super proud of it and can’t wait to bring it to the [streaming] service.”

Although Pitt would like to return, he’s unsure how Sonny would fit into the sequel. “I would want to drive again, selfishly speaking,” Pitt said. “F1 is still the focus. It needs to be on Joshua Pierce – Damson Idris’s character – and the rest of the team fighting for a championship. Where does Sonny fit in? I’m not sure. Sonny’s probably out on the Bonneville Salt Flats, setting speed records or something like that. So I’m not sure beyond that, just yet.“

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years.” He continued, “While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be.”

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a racer who was once the most promising phenom in the ’90s until an accident on the track derailed his career. Thirty years later, his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) convinces him to come back and drive alongside hotshot rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) for one last chance to be the best in the world. Sonny’s past catches up with him, and he finds that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

