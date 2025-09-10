Warner Bros. is set to release Tom and Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology Blu-ray around Christmas

Start making your list for a new stocking stuffer this holiday season. While the David Zaslav regime of Warner Bros. came under scrutiny for removing a number of Looney Tunes classic cartoons from HBO Max (and mistreating the brand by canceling, then selling away the movies), you could still find plenty of the Tom and Jerry shorts on the service. But now, you can bring the entire Golden Era home in a new remastered Blu-ray collection! Blu-ray.com has reported on the announcement of Tom and Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology Blu-ray set, which is scheduled to hit retailers on December 2.

The description for the new physical media release reads,

“For the first time ever, all 114 theatrical shorts from originally created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera are brought together in one definitive collection, offering the ultimate way to revisit every chase, gag, and laugh that defined generations.

Since their debut in 1940, the legendary cat-and-mouse duo became global icons, setting the standard for animated shorts with their blend of slapstick humor and inventive storytelling. This new anthology not only preserves the legacy of their golden era, but also enhances it, featuring several fully remastered shorts and quality improvements made to many others. These beloved Tom and Jerry shorts look and sound better than they ever have since their original film presentations. The complete collection of Hanna Barbera’s Tom and Jerry Oscar winning masterpieces, available at last! Including three shorts, Casanova Cat, Mouse Cleaning and His Mouse Friday which are now completely remastered and uncut for the very first time.

Spanning nearly two decades of Academy Award®-winning animation, this landmark anthology showcases the wit and groundbreaking craft that made Tom and Jerry cultural icons. For collectors, families, and fans of animation history, this is a must-own set.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

The Blu-ray includes all 114 theatrical shorts in 1080p High Definition and 20 audio commentaries, a sixth disc dedicated to more than 3 hours of bonus features, including two all new never-before-seen seen featurettes.

Lady of the House: The Story of Mammy Two Shoes and Animal Hijinks: The Friends and Foes of Tom, and a collectible 28-page booklet with artwork and essays. The Warner Archive Blu-ray collection will be available for purchase from your favorite online retailer.